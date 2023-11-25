trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692048
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
As polling began in Rajasthan today. Pictures of voting are continuously emerging. The public is writing the fate of the candidates today. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has given a big statement on Rajasthan voters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Play Icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
Play Icon10:27
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
Israel releases 39 Palestinians Prisoners under hostage deal
Play Icon0:44
Israel releases 39 Palestinians Prisoners under hostage deal
Sachin Pilot makes huge statement on BJP during voting
Play Icon4:2
Sachin Pilot makes huge statement on BJP during voting
Aligarh's Sachin Laur had got India Flag installed by a friend before martyrdom
Play Icon4:29
Aligarh's Sachin Laur had got India Flag installed by a friend before martyrdom

Trending Videos

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
play icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
play icon10:27
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
Israel releases 39 Palestinians Prisoners under hostage deal
play icon0:44
Israel releases 39 Palestinians Prisoners under hostage deal
Sachin Pilot makes huge statement on BJP during voting
play icon4:2
Sachin Pilot makes huge statement on BJP during voting
Aligarh's Sachin Laur had got India Flag installed by a friend before martyrdom
play icon4:29
Aligarh's Sachin Laur had got India Flag installed by a friend before martyrdom
Rajasthan Election 2023,rajasthan voting 2023,ashok gehlot on public voters,