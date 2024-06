videoDetails

DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 01:58 AM IST

The grace marks given to 1563 students in NEET exam have been cancelled. NEET exam of students who got grace marks will be held again on June 23. The result will come on 30th June. During the hearing, NTA had argued in the court that it is ready to re-conduct the examination of students with grace marks. It is on this argument of NTA that the Supreme Court has said to conduct the examination again for the students with grace marks.