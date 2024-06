videoDetails

DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

49 people died in a fire yesterday in this building in Mangaf city of Kuwait. Of these, 42 or 43 are Indian labourers. The Government of India has sent the Minister of State for External Affairs. Air Force aircraft is also ready to bring bodies of Indians.