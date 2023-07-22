trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638953
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targeted PM Modi by taking Manipur video. Gehlot said Manipur is burning, why has PM Modi kept silence, why did the PM not give a statement in Parliament on the incident in Manipur.
