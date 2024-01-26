trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714128
ASI report submitted in Gyanvapi survey case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
ASI report has come on Gyanvapi. According to which 32 evidences have been found. Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain told the media that where the mosque currently exists, there will be a part of the Hindu temple. The temple was demolished in the 17th century

