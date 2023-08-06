trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645270
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ASI Survey of Gyanvapi underway

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Gyanvapi Update: A former senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official has said that the 'GPR' technology being used in the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex is the best way to find out if there is any structure buried under the mosque without demolition. Yes or No. The survey is being done with the help of radar technology 'GPR' which takes pictures inside the ground. In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, ASI started the work of scientific survey on the Gyanvapi campus on the second day on Saturday.

All Videos

Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
play icon2:37
Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon10:10
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
play icon3:7
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
play icon5:11
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit

Trending Videos

Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
play icon2:37
Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon10:10
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
play icon3:7
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
play icon5:11
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
gyanvapi update,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid shivling,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi mosque verdict,gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,yogi gyanvapi live,livenow,trending news,