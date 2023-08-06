trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645223
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ASI Survey Of Vyas Ji Basement to be held today in Gyanvapi Case

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey: Today there will be ASI survey of Gyanvapi case. So there will also be a survey of Vyas ji who is very close to Nandi ji. A scientific survey is being done in the Gyanvapi campus to determine whether the mosque built in the 17th century has been built over the structure of a Hindu temple. Former Additional Director General of ASI B.R. Mani said that 'GPR' technology includes some special types of equipment, with the help of which such surveys are carried out.

All Videos

Know latest update on Gyanvapi Case
play icon4:31
Know latest update on Gyanvapi Case
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Sun is worshiped on Sunday?
play icon4:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Sun is worshiped on Sunday?
Notice issued to RSS VHP Bajrang Dal in Haryana violence case
play icon1:26
Notice issued to RSS VHP Bajrang Dal in Haryana violence case
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon5:50
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th August 2023
play icon6:55
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th August 2023

Trending Videos

Know latest update on Gyanvapi Case
play icon4:31
Know latest update on Gyanvapi Case
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Sun is worshiped on Sunday?
play icon4:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Sun is worshiped on Sunday?
Notice issued to RSS VHP Bajrang Dal in Haryana violence case
play icon1:26
Notice issued to RSS VHP Bajrang Dal in Haryana violence case
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon5:50
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th August 2023
play icon6:55
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th August 2023
gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi news,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid case update,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi survey live,gyanvapi survey news,Survey,Survey of Gyanvapi Masjid,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,ASI gyanvapi,asi gyanvapi shivling,vyas ji survey,vyas ji survey gyanvapi,Varanasi,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news,varanasi gyanvapi news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news today,