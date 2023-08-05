trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644924
ASI survey team reached Gyanvapi, today Muslim side will also be present along with Hindu side

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
ASI survey team has reached Gyanvapi. Today, along with the Hindu side, the Muslim side will also be present in the campus. The survey will start from 9 am.

