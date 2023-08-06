trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645236
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Update: Today is the third day of Gyanvapi Survey, whose work will start from 9 am. Earlier on Saturday, the entire Gyanvapi campus was surveyed except the Vujukhana site i.e. the place where there is a dispute. The symbols were examined and everything from videography to photography was done. Along with this, out of the 3 basements present in the premises, the lock of 1 basement was opened. Zee News has full details of the evidence found in this basement. What was found in Gyanvapi during the survey, read in this special report of ours.

