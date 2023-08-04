trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644684
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
After being sidelined from the next Asia Cup 2023 due to a reoccurring back problem, Tamim Iqbal has opted to resign as the captain of Bangladesh in one-day internationals. From August 31 to September 2, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the continental one-day international competition.

