Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Roger Binny, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Rajeev Shukla, vice president, arrived at Punjab's Amritsar airport on Monday as they prepared to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. They'll probably be there when Afghanistan and Sri Lanka play on Tuesday at the Gadaffi Stadium.
