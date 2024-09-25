videoDetails

To The Point: Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

To The Point: The second phase of voting is underway in Jammu Kashmir. 239 candidates are in the fray for 26 seats. All the parties have started campaigning for the third phase. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the party in Jammu tomorrow. Regarding Yogi Adityanath's visit, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that a girl was raped in the temple premises in Ayodhya but the bulldozer was not run on the house of the accused. Along with this, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that no government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir without her support. Her party will be in the role of kingmaker this time too. In such a situation, the question is whether PDP will again form the government with BJP. The question is also whether Mehbooba Mufti is giving such statements to come together in the India alliance.