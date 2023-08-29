trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655245
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
During a recent occasion, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram offered his thoughts. Akram cautioned everyone about the unpredictable nature of the game when asked about his outlook on the upcoming India-Pakistan encounter.
Follow Us

All Videos

National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
play icon9:55
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?

Trending Videos

National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
play icon9:55
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
Asia Cup 2023 Videos,