Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in Squash

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Squash Asian Games 2023: India has won another gold medal in the Asian Games. In Squash, the pair of Harinder and Deepika have performed brilliantly and won the gold medal.
