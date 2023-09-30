trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asian Games 2023: "Positive Atmosphere In China..." Neeraj Chopra Radiates Confidence Before Finals

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Ace javelin thrower and Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra while commenting on the 19th Asian Games on September 30 said that he is feeling good and that there is a positive atmosphere in China’s Hangzhou.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: Audacity of Khalistani supporters in Britain
play icon2:26
India Canada Tension: Audacity of Khalistani supporters in Britain
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
play icon4:33
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
play icon3:35
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: Audacity of Khalistani supporters in Britain
play icon2:26
India Canada Tension: Audacity of Khalistani supporters in Britain
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
play icon4:33
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
play icon3:35
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing