NewsVideos

Asia's first cargo hub airport starts operation

Bringing the world closer, Ezhou Huahu Airport is the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth in the world that was put into operation in central China’s Hubei Province on July 17. The SF Airlines Boeing 767-300 All-cargo aircraft carrying a bulk of express items took off from the Ezhou Huahu Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
Bringing the world closer, Ezhou Huahu Airport is the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth in the world that was put into operation in central China’s Hubei Province on July 17. The SF Airlines Boeing 767-300 All-cargo aircraft carrying a bulk of express items took off from the Ezhou Huahu Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

All Videos

Europe Heatwave: This man got burned in the Spanish Wildfire, airlifted to hospital
Europe Heatwave: This man got burned in the Spanish Wildfire, airlifted to hospital
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
 Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS

Trending Videos

Europe Heatwave: This man got burned in the Spanish Wildfire, airlifted to hospital
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS