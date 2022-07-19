Asia's first cargo hub airport starts operation

Bringing the world closer, Ezhou Huahu Airport is the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth in the world that was put into operation in central China’s Hubei Province on July 17. The SF Airlines Boeing 767-300 All-cargo aircraft carrying a bulk of express items took off from the Ezhou Huahu Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

Jul 19, 2022

