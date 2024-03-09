NewsVideos
Asif Ali Zardari's victory in Pakistan presidential election

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Recently general elections were held in Pakistan. After these elections held on the instructions of Pakistan Army, Shahbaz Sharif has become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. After which now elections were held for the post of President in Pakistan. The victory of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections is almost certain.

