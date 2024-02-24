trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724388
Assam Breaking: Muslim marriage and divorce registration canceled in Assam

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Assam Breaking: Muslim marriage and divorce registration has been canceled in Assam. This act included a provision allowing marriage and divorce. This step is an important step towards banning child marriage in Assam.

