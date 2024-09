videoDetails

Assam CM Announces NRC Receipts Mandatory for Aadhaar in the State

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that NRC application receipts will now be required for Aadhaar registration in Assam. Himanta's statement comes after it was revealed that in Dhubri district, Aadhaar cards were issued in numbers exceeding the population. The Assam government will issue a notification within 10 days.