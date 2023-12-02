trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694337
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: A riot of claims is going on before the election results of four states. The results of the elections of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will come tomorrow. Leaders of all parties are staking their claims. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that there is no uniformity in the exit polls. some are showing one thing and some others. but we have taken feedback from our workers from the ground. Congress is winning in 4 out of 5 states.
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
All party meeting before the start of winter session
All party meeting before the start of winter session

