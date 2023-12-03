trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695006
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Today the results of assembly elections of four states came. BJP got big victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while Congress won in Telangana. BJP gained two states in this election.
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Play Icon3:10
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
Play Icon3:44
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
Play Icon10:45
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
Play Icon9:43
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
Assembly election results live: it is too early to say anything on the results, says Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon1:40
Assembly election results live: it is too early to say anything on the results, says Tejashwi Yadav

