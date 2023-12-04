trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695377
Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Assembly Election Results: The results of the assembly elections of four states are out. BJP got big victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while Congress won in Telangana. On the shameful defeat of Congress, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav said that defeats keep happening in elections. Akhilesh Yadav's statement has come on the question being raised regarding EVM.
