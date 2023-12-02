trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694417
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2023: Politics is going on before the election results of four states. After 16 hours it will become clear on whom the public has expressed trust. The results of the elections of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will come tomorrow. Meanwhile, before the results, Vasundhara Raje worshiped at Moti Dungri temple.
