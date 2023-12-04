trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695148
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's hat-trick has guaranteed hat-trick in 2024,' says Modi

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
BJP Headquarters Celebration Assembly Elections 2023 Result: After the bumper victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP workers are immersed in celebration. There is a celebratory atmosphere at the party headquarters. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have reached the party headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is giving a speech on the bumper victory.
“India’s politics becoming Modi-fied” Sudhanshu Trivedi Cheerful Of BJP’s Victory In 3 States
Play Icon1:53
“India’s politics becoming Modi-fied” Sudhanshu Trivedi Cheerful Of BJP’s Victory In 3 States
As Early Predictions Favor BJP in Two States, Celebrations Begin in Delhi Following Massive Victory
Play Icon1:17
As Early Predictions Favor BJP in Two States, Celebrations Begin in Delhi Following Massive Victory
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Play Icon6:23
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
Play Icon3:9
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
Play Icon9:25
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!

