trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695397
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assembly Election Results 2023: Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
After the resounding victory in three states - Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now engaged in the exercise of forming the government. Three Chief Ministers also have to be elected.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation
Play Icon0:48
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
Play Icon6:26
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Play Icon8:4
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Play Icon5:7
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
Play Icon5:44
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu

Trending Videos

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation
play icon0:48
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
play icon6:26
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon8:4
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
play icon5:7
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
play icon5:44
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
Assembly elections 2023,Election Results 2023,Assembly Election 2023,2023 assembly elections,mp election 2023,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,election 2023,mp assembly election 2023,telangana election results 2023,cg assembly election 2023,Telangana Election 2023,telangana assembly elections 2023,Election result,Assembly election 2023 Results,Rajasthan election results,Rajasthan Election 2023,Election Results,2023 assembly election,