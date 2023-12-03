trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694956
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. Counting of votes has started at 8 am in all four states. After a few hours from now, it will become clear whose government will be formed and who will get the crown. After the bumper victory, Smriti Irani said that women have accepted Modi's guarantee. The picture of 2024 has become clear and these results have shown that Modi magic continues in the world.
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
Play Icon9:43
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
Assembly election results live: it is too early to say anything on the results, says Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon1:40
Assembly election results live: it is too early to say anything on the results, says Tejashwi Yadav
Rajasthan election result 2023: Will Diya Kumari be made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
Play Icon3:55
Rajasthan election result 2023: Will Diya Kumari be made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
Chhattisgarh election results: First reaction of former CM Raman Singh on the results
Play Icon6:20
Chhattisgarh election results: First reaction of former CM Raman Singh on the results
Rajasthan Election 2023: Big victory of Baba Balaknath
Play Icon3:35
Rajasthan Election 2023: Big victory of Baba Balaknath

