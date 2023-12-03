trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694935
Assembly election results live: it is too early to say anything on the results, says Tejashwi Yadav

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Assembly election Results Live : Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. Counting of votes has started at 8 am in all four states. After a few hours from now, it will become clear whose government will be formed and who will get the crown. Tejashwi Yadav said that it is too early to say anything on the results.
Rajasthan election result 2023: Will Diya Kumari be made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
Rajasthan election result 2023: Will Diya Kumari be made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
Chhattisgarh election results: First reaction of former CM Raman Singh on the results
Chhattisgarh election results: First reaction of former CM Raman Singh on the results
Rajasthan Election 2023: Big victory of Baba Balaknath
Rajasthan Election 2023: Big victory of Baba Balaknath
MP Election 2023 Results: Shivraj's big statement on Modi
MP Election 2023 Results: Shivraj's big statement on Modi
Election 2023 Results: Our government is being formed under the leadership of Shivraj, says Scindia
Election 2023 Results: Our government is being formed under the leadership of Shivraj, says Scindia

Trending Videos

