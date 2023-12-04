trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695349
Assembly Election Results: Mamata Banerjee upset over Congress defeat!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Assembly Election Results: The results of the assembly elections of four states are out. BJP got big victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while Congress won in Telangana. Meanwhile, BJP decided the names of CMs of 3 states. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Congress that if seat sharing had been done then the results would not have been like this. BJP won 2 states while Congress won only Telangana. We had already told Congress that we will do seat sharing. Bengal CM said, some small parties had fielded their candidates, which benefited BJP.
