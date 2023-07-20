trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637889
Assure the nation, guilty will not be spared: PM Modi on Manipur viral video of two women brutalized

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 spoke about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months. Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."
