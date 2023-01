videoDetails

Asteroid 2023 BU makes one of the 'Very Close Encounter' with Earth, says NASA | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Asteroid 2023 BU zipped past Earth Thursday night (Jan. 26) to the delight of amateur astronomers worldwide. For skywatchers without access to a telescope or those who had their view hampered by bad weather, luckily the Italy-based Virtual Telescope Project was there to observe the event and livestream the whole thing for free.