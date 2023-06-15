NewsVideos
Astronaut Shares Footage Of Cyclone Biparjoy From International Space Station, Looks Very Unsettling

Jun 15, 2023
An astronaut at the International Space Station sent down some magnificent images of the extremely powerful cyclonic storm as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Biparjoy's arrival today.

