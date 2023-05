videoDetails

At least 15 dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

At least 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. A major mishap took place after a bus carrying passengers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. The police and rescue teams have reached the accident spot and carrying out the rescue operations.