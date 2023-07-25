trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640218
At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
At least five security personnel injured after a mob surrounded the Meghalaya CM’s office. This comes after chaos erupted outside the CM office where hundreds had gathered in protest. Garo-Hills society groups have been on a hunger strike demanding for a winter capital in Tura.
