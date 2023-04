videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to appear before court in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, both Ashraf and Atiq brothers spent the night restless. This morning, the health of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, also deteriorated. Doctors told that Atiq's BP is very high.