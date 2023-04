videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf's interrogation underway in Umesh Pal Case

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, the interrogation of mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf is going on. Tell that the police is trying to recover Pakistani weapons from both. There is a possibility of hiding in Prayagraj. Both can also be taken to Punjab.