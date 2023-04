videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed: Atiq's connection with ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba revealed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

There is a preparation to impose UAPA on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. ATS has found important clues of Pakistan connection. During interrogation, ATS has received information about the arms smuggler of Punjab province.