videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed expressed fear of encounter as he sat in UP Police Van

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Prayagraj police is bringing mafia Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj. In the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq will be presented in the CJM court today, where the UP police will demand his custody remand.