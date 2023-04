videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed makes big statement on his way to Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being brought from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj CJM in Umesh Pal murder case. While sitting in police van, Atiq said, 'We were mixed in the soil and now we are being rubbed'.