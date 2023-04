videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Murder Accused to appear in CJM Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Atiq Ashraf Murder: The three accused who murdered Mafia Atiq and Ashraf will be produced in the CJM court today. Police will seek custody remand of all the three accused from the court. Custody remand has been sought for questioning in Atiq and Ashraf murder case.