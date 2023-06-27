NewsVideos
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq Ahmed's sister has filed a Supreme Court petition regarding the Atiq Ashraf murder case, along with Atiq Ahmed's sister has also demanded an inquiry into Asad Encounter.

Atiq Ashraf Murder Case,asad encounter,asad ahmad news,Supreme Court,SC,Atiq sister,atiq ahmed news,अतीक-अशरफ मर्डर: माफिया की बहन आयशा ने की SC से गुहार,कहा- स्वतंत्र एजेंसी से कराई जाए निष्पक्ष जांच,Atiq Ahmed case,Atique Ahmed,ashraf ahmed,Aisha Noori,Supreme Court,atiq ashraf ahmed murder,atique ashraf ahmed murder Case,