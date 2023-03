videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed to appear in court without medical examination

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Umeshpal kidnapping case will be produced without medical examination. There is also an allegation of kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of Raju Pal's murder. In the case of kidnapping Umesh Pal, the MP-MLA court can sentence Atiq Ahmed. The Bar Association has also requested that the verdict in this matter be pronounced today itself.