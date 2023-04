videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed to be in UP Police remand in Umesh Pal Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, Mafia Atiq Ahmed appeared in Prayagraj CJM Court today. During the hearing, Court approved 14-day police remand of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.As per latest reports, Prayagraj police will interrogate the mafia, for which police had prepared a list of 150 questions on Wednesday.