Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Saddam absconded to Dubai, says sources

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Big news has come about Saddam, the brother-in-law of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Sources say that Atiq's brother-in-law Saddam has fled to Dubai. He has been a partner of Atiq in many crimes. See this report for more details on the news.