videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Saulat Hanif to be interrogated in Dhoomanganj police station today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Saulat Hanif will be questioned today in the Umesh Pal murder case. This inquiry will be done at Dhumanganj police station. In this connection, the police has got a 12-hour remand.