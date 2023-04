videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's link with Abu Salem surfaces in Umesh Pal Murder Case

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

A shocking revelation has come to fore on Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Murder Case. Mafia Atiq Ahmed's link with gangster Abu Salem has come to the fore. Sources say that Abu Salem was helping hide the son Asad and the shooter Ghulam.