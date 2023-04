videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's shooters have been interrogated for 12 hours till now

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

So far 12 hours of investigation has been completed with the shooters in the Atiq-Ashraf murder case. Today, a big disclosure has come to the fore regarding the shooter Arun in this matter. Please tell that the shooter was involved in Arun Asad's WhatsApp group.