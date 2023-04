videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's Son Umar comments on CBI Court decision over Mohit Jaiswal Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Lucknow's CBI court has announced charges against Atiq Ahmed and his son Umar in Mohit Jaiswal Case today. On being framed, Umar said, 'We have been deliberately pushed in this case'. Atiq has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal murder case. Meanwhile, he is seen getting entangled in another case.