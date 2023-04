videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's son Umar's trial to be conducted from today in Mohit Jaiswal Case

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

In the Mohit Jaiswal case, the difficulties of Atiq Ahmed's son Umar seem to be increasing. From today, the trial will start in the CBI court in the Lucknow property dealer Mohit Jaiswal kidnapping case.