trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Shaista Parveen News: An important clue has been found regarding Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. In the interrogation of Atiq's lawyer Vijay Mishra, information has been received that Shaista may be in Lucknow.

All Videos

Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
play icon5:20
Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
play icon8:49
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
 NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today

Trending Videos

Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
play icon5:20
Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
play icon8:49
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
atiq ahmed wife location traced,Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news live today,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen location traced,shaista parveen location breaking,shaista parveen in lucknow,lucknow shaista,lucknow shaista parveen,lucknow shaista parveen breaking,lucknow shaista parveen breaking news,atiq wife shaista parveen,atiq wife shaista parveen news,atiq wife shaista parveen breaking,atiq wife shaista parveen breaking news,