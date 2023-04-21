NewsVideos
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen's new video surfaced, seen without burqa

|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A new video of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen has surfaced. In this video, Shaista is seen without a burqa in a wedding ceremony. Watch visuals.

